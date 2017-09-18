UTC outlines strategic rationale for Rockwell Collins deal

United Technologies Corp (UTC) released (14-Sep-2017) an overview of its planned acquisition of Rockwell Collins:
- Overview:
- Transaction value: USD30 billion;
- Equity value: USD23 billion;
- Debt assumed: USD7 billion;
- Acquisition valued at 13.9 multiple of estimated 2018 EBITDA;
- Deal to close by 3Q2018;
- Accretive to earnings per share by 2019;
- Internal rate of return above 7% cost of capital.
- Funding:
- Rockwell Collins shareholders to receive 67% cash and 33% in UTC stock;
- Cash to be sourced via USD14 billion in new debt and USD1 billion of repatriation;
- No more than one notch downgrade of credit rating expected.
- Strategic rationale:
- Establishes "premier" aerospace systems supplier;
- Creates a broader and more capable field network;
- Enables "comprehensive" digital service offerings;
- Creates USD500 million plus of cost synergies by fourth year of merger;
- Offers strategic option flexibility following de-leveraging. [more - original PR]