18-Sep-2017 10:26 AM

UTC outlines strategic rationale for Rockwell Collins deal

United Technologies Corp (UTC) released (14-Sep-2017) an overview of its planned acquisition of Rockwell Collins

  • Overview:
    • Transaction value: USD30 billion;
    • Equity value: USD23 billion;
    • Debt assumed: USD7 billion;
    • Acquisition valued at 13.9 multiple of estimated 2018 EBITDA;
    • Deal to close by 3Q2018;
    • Accretive to earnings per share by 2019;
    • Internal rate of return above 7% cost of capital.
  • Funding:
    • Rockwell Collins shareholders to receive 67% cash and 33% in UTC stock;
    • Cash to be sourced via USD14 billion in new debt and USD1 billion of repatriation;
    • No more than one notch downgrade of credit rating expected.
  • Strategic rationale:
    • Establishes "premier" aerospace systems supplier;
    • Creates a broader and more capable field network;
    • Enables "comprehensive" digital service offerings;
    • Creates USD500 million plus of cost synergies by fourth year of merger;
    • Offers strategic option flexibility following de-leveraging. [more - original PR]

