UTC completes acquisition of Rockwell Collins to form Collins Aerospace Systems

United Technologies Corporation (UTC) completed (26-Nov-2018) the acquisition of Rockwell Collins and announced the combination of UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins to form Collins Aerospace Systems. UTC also intends to separate its commercial businesses, Otis and Carrier, into independent entities, resulting in the following three independent companies:

United Technologies, comprising Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney . Collins Aerospace Systems has a global presence of 70,000 employees at 300 sites and USD23 billion in annual sales on a 2017 pro forma basis. UTC expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2019 and generate more than USD500 million in run rate pre tax cost synergies by year four;

Otis is a manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways;

Carrier is a provider of HVAC, refrigeration, building automation, fire safety and security products.

The separation is expected to be complete in 2020. Following separation, the three companies are initially expected to pay a total quarterly dividend of no less than USD 73.5 cents per share. Until the planned transactions are completed, UTC expects to continue to pay a quarterly dividend of no less than USD 73.5 cents per share. [more - original PR]