UTC and Raytheon announce intent to merge

Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corp (UTC) entered (08-Jun-2019) an agreement to combine in an all-stock "merger of equals". The parties stated the transaction "will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense". The merger of Raytheon and UTC will "offer a complementary portfolio of platform-agnostic aerospace and defense technologies". Key details include:

Combined company will be named 'Raytheon Technologies Corporation';

Merged entity will offer expanded technology and R&D capabilities to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with customer priorities and the national defence strategies of the US and its allies and friends;

and its allies and friends; Combination excludes Otis and Carrier, which are expected to be separated from UTC in 1H2020 as previously announced;

Combined company will have approximately USD74 billion in pro forma 2019 sales;

Raytheon shareowners will receive 2.3348 shares in the combined company for each Raytheon share. Upon completion of the merger, UTC shareowners will own approximately 57% and Raytheon shareowners will own approximately 43%;

Merger is expected to close in 1H2020, following completion by UTC of the separation of its Otis and Carrier businesses;

Raytheon plans to consolidate its four businesses into two businesses to be named Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems. The new businesses will join Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney to form the four businesses of Raytheon Technologies;

and to form the four businesses of Raytheon Technologies; Net debt for the combined company at the time of closing is expected to be approximately USD26 billion, with UTC expected to contribute approximately USD24 billion. The combined company targets an 'A' category credit rating at the time of the closing;

Combined board of directors will be comprised of 15 members, consisting of eight directors from UTC and seven from Raytheon, with the lead director from Raytheon. Tom Kennedy will be appointed executive chairman and Greg Hayes will be named CEO of Raytheon Technologies. Two years following the close of the transaction, Hayes will assume the role of chairman and CEO;

Raytheon Technologies will be headquartered in the greater Boston metro area, and will retain a corporate presence in existing locations. The company will be led by a highly experienced, proven leadership team with a strong track record of innovation, delivering on synergies, and meeting financial and customer commitments. [more - original PR]