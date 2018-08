UTair reports EUR51m net loss in 1H2018

UTair Aviation reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights in 1H2018, according to Russian accounting standards:

Revenue: RUB125,243.6 million (EUR351.3 million), +7.4%;

Cost of sales: EUR28,223.7 million (EUR392.8 million), +11.6%;

Net profit (loss): (RUB3815.1 million) (EUR53.1 million), compared to RUB2290.2 million (EUR36.5 million) loss in 1H2017;

Total assets: RUB92,192.2 million (EUR1283.0 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB275.1 million (EUR3.8 million);

Total liabilities: RUB97,302.6 million (EUR1354.2 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013917 for 1H2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015948 for 1H2017 [more - original PR - Russian]