11-May-2018 9:41 AM
UTair increases net loss in 1Q2018 under RAS
UTair Aviation reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for 1Q2018, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):
- Revenue: RUB10,641.4 million (EUR152.2 million), +9.9% year-on-year;
- Cost of sales: RUB13,248.5 million (EUR189.5 million), +10.4%;
- Profit (loss) from sales: (RUB2607.1 million) (EUR37.3 million), compared to a loss of RUB2320.1 million (EUR37.1 million) in 1Q2017;
- Net profit (loss): (RUB2912.9 million) (EUR41.7 million), compared to a loss of RUB2719.0 million (EUR43.5 million) in 1Q2017;
- Total assets: RUB81,881.0 million (EUR1171.4 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: RUB230.1 million (EUR3.3 million);
- Total liabilities: RUB96,090.3 million (EUR1374.7 million).
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.014306 for 1Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015981 for 1Q2017 [more - original PR - Russian]