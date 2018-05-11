Loading
11-May-2018 9:41 AM

UTair increases net loss in 1Q2018 under RAS

UTair Aviation reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for 1Q2018, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

  • Revenue: RUB10,641.4 million (EUR152.2 million), +9.9% year-on-year;
  • Cost of sales: RUB13,248.5 million (EUR189.5 million), +10.4%;
  • Profit (loss) from sales: (RUB2607.1 million) (EUR37.3 million), compared to a loss of RUB2320.1 million (EUR37.1 million) in 1Q2017;
  • Net profit (loss): (RUB2912.9 million) (EUR41.7 million), compared to a loss of RUB2719.0 million (EUR43.5 million) in 1Q2017;
  • Total assets: RUB81,881.0 million (EUR1171.4 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents: RUB230.1 million (EUR3.3 million);
  • Total liabilities: RUB96,090.3 million (EUR1374.7 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.014306 for 1Q2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015981 for 1Q2017 [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More