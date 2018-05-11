UTair increases net loss in 1Q2018 under RAS

UTair Aviation reported (03-May-2018) the following financial highlights for 1Q2018, according to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS):

Revenue: RUB10,641.4 million (EUR152.2 million), +9.9% year-on-year;

Cost of sales: RUB13,248.5 million (EUR189.5 million), +10.4%;

Profit (loss) from sales: (RUB2607.1 million) (EUR37.3 million), compared to a loss of RUB2320.1 million (EUR37.1 million) in 1Q2017;

Net profit (loss): (RUB2912.9 million) (EUR41.7 million), compared to a loss of RUB2719.0 million (EUR43.5 million) in 1Q2017;

Total assets: RUB81,881.0 million (EUR1171.4 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB230.1 million (EUR3.3 million);

Total liabilities: RUB96,090.3 million (EUR1374.7 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.014306 for 1Q2018

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015981 for 1Q2017 [more - original PR - Russian]