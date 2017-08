UTair Group reports EUR59m net loss in 1H2017 under IFRS; revenue down 5%

UTair Group reported (30-Aug-2017) the following consolidated financial highlights for 1H2017, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

Revenue: RUB32,046.8 million (EUR511.1), -4.9% year-on-year; Passenger services and helicopter operations: RUB31,717.1 million (EUR505.8 million), -4.5%;

Operating costs: RUB32,054.8 million (EUR511.2 million), +0.1%; Fuel: RUB6454.4 million (EUR102.9 million), +26.6%; Staff: RUB5151.5 million (EUR82.2 million), -11.2%; Airport services: RUB5798.2 million (EUR92.3 million), +22.0%;

Operating profit (loss): (RUB8.0 million) (EUR127,360), compared to RUB1702.1 million (EUR21.9 million) profit in 1H2016;

Net profit (loss): (RUB3727.2) million (EUR59.4 million), compared to RUB684.9 million (EUR8.8 million) loss in 1H2016;

Total assets: RUB86,602.3 million (EUR1365.2 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB2009.4 million (EUR32.0 million);

Total debt: RUB91,612.8 million (EUR1461.0 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015948 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.012842 for 1H2016 [more - original PR - Russian]