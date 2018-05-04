Loading
UTair Group reports EUR36m net profit in 2017

UTair Group reported (03-May-2018) the following consolidated financial highlights for the year ended Dec-2017, according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

  • Revenue: RUB75.8 billion (EUR1152.5 million);
  • Operating profit: RUB7.6 billion (EUR115.6 million), +27.0% year-on-year;
  • Net profit: RUB2.4 billion (EUR36.5 million);
  • EBITDA: UB14.1 billion (EUR214.4 million), +7.5%.

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015204 for the 12 months ended Dec-2017. [more - original PR - Russian]

