30-Apr-2019 9:25 AM
UTair Group incurs EUR298m consolidated net loss in 2018, operating profit down 37%
UTair Group reported (29-Apr-2019) the following consolidated financial highlights for the year ended 31-Dec-2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards:
- Revenue: RUB83,614.2 million (EUR1131.4 million), +10.3% year-on-year;
- Passenger transportation: RUB54,136.2 million (EUR732.5 million), +8.7%;
- Helicopter services: RUB29,475.1 million (EUR398.8 million), +14.0%;
- Operating expenses: RUB78,795.9 million (EUR1066.2 million), +15.5%;
- Fuel: RUB18,470.3 million (EUR249.9 million), +37.7%;
- Personnel: RUB15,522.5 million (EUR210.0 million), +27.8%;
- Lease of aircraft and equipment: UB6160.6 million (EUR83.4 million), +60.0%;
- Operating profit: RUB4818.3 million (EUR65.2 million), -36.5%;
- Net profit (loss): RUB21,999.1 million (EUR297.7 million), compared to a profit of RUB2428.5 million (EUR36.9 million) in 2017;
- Total assets: RUB78,199.3 million (EUR1058.1 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: RUB1074.3 million (EUR14.5 million);
- Total liabilities: RUB108,781.1 million (EUR1471.9 million).
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.013531 for 2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015204 for 2017 [more - original PR - Russian]