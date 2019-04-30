Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Apr-2019 3:02 PM

UTair Group auditor notes uncertainty relating to company as a going concern

Ernest & Young, in the audit report for the UTair Group consolidated financial report for the year ended 31-Dec-2018, noted (29-Apr-2019) uncertainty in relation to Group's as a going concern. The auditor said UTair Group incurred a RUB21,999.1 million (EUR304.8 million) consolidated net loss in 2018, the Group's short term obligations exceeded current assets by RUB74,939.1 million (EUR1038.2 million) and net assets amounted to a negative RUB30,581.8 million (EUR423.7 million), as at 31-Dec-2018. Ernest & Young added: "Moreover, in 2018, the Group did not fulfil certain limiting conditions for credit agreements and has significant debt which it will not be able to repay without its refinancing or restructure". [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More