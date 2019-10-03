USTR: US permitted to impose tariffs on EU of USD7.5bn p/a, largest award in WTO history
US Trade Representative (USTR) reported (02-Oct-2019) the US has won the largest arbitration award in World Trade Organization (WTO) history in its dispute with the EU over illegal subsidies to Airbus, permitting it to impose tariffs of USD7.5 billion p/a. The USTR announced the US will begin applying WTO approved tariffs on certain EU goods beginning 18-Oct-2019. The US has requested that the WTO schedule a meeting on 14-Oct-2019 to approve a US request for authorisation to take countermeasures against the EU. Pursuant to WTO rules, the WTO will provide this authorisation automatically. At this time, tariff increases will be limited to 10% on large civil aircraft and 25% on agricultural and other products. The EU is not allowed to retaliate against WTO-authorised countermeasures. The USTR stated the arbitrator calculated the tariff amount based on WTO findings that EU launch aid for Airbus is causing significant lost sales of Boeing large civil aircraft, as well as impeding exports of Boeing large aircraft to the EU, Australia, China, South Korea, Singapore and the UAE. Under WTO rules, the arbitrator's decision is final and not subject to appeal. [more - original PR]