USTR proposes extra duties on EU goods over Airbus subsidies

Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) commenced (08-Apr-2019) a process to identify products of the EU to which additional duties may be applied, to counter EU subsidies to Airbus which have "caused adverse effects to the United States". The products will be covered by the additional duties "until the EU removes those subsidies". USTR is releasing for public comment a preliminary list of EU products to be covered by additional duties. It estimates the harm from the EU subsidies at USD11.2 billion in trade p/a. The USTR stated the amount is subject to an arbitration at the WTO, the result of which is expected to be issued in summer 2019. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said: "Our ultimate goal is to reach an agreement with the EU to end all WTO-inconsistent subsidies to large civil aircraft. When the EU ends these harmful subsidies, the additional US duties imposed in response can be lifted". [more - original PR]