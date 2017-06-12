USITC finds 'reasonable indication' of dumping in US market by Bombardier

US International Trade Commission (USITC) determined (09-Jun-2017) that there is a "reasonable indication" that a US industry is threatened with material injury by reason of imports of 100 to 150 seat large civil aircraft from Canada that are allegedly subsidised and sold in the US at less than fair value. As a result of the USITC’s affirmative determinations, the US Department of Commerce will continue to conduct its anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of this product from Canada, with its preliminary countervailing duty determination due on 21-Jul-2017, and its anti-dumping duty determination due on or about 04-Oct-2017. The determination relates to a case brought by Boeing against Bombardier, relating to C Series sales to Delta Air Lines. [more - original PR]