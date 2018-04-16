US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee introduces FAA reauthorisation bill

US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee introduced (13-Apr-2018) the bipartisan FAA reauthorisation act of 2018 on 13-Apr-2018. The five year bill seeks to reauthorise the FAA's programmes, provide long-term stability for the US aviation community, continue US airport investments and make necessary reforms to "improve American competitiveness and safety in aviation". The act aims to work on the following:

Keep the US "in the lead" in the aviation industry by "putting American jobs, American innovation, and the travelling public first";

Cut Washington red tape so manufacturers can "products to market on time, stay competitive globally, and continue to employ millions of Americans";

Encourage innovation in aviation technologies;

Ensure airport infrastructure connects business and increases the number of travellers;

Provide the travelling public with a better flight experience;

Ensure the aviation system remains "as safe as possible" and address factors related to recent incidents.

Committee chairman Bill Shuster said: "This bill provides many important reforms that will help US manufacturers and job creators lead in a very competitive global marketplace. This legislation ensures long-term investment and stability in aviation infrastructure for America's large, small, and rural communities, and it addresses issues to help maintain the safety of our system". [more - original PR]