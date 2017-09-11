US White House supports HR 3354 in current form, bill includes 'unrequested' funding for EAS

US White House stated (05-Sep-2017) the Trump Administration supports House passage of H.R. 3354, noting the President's advisers would recommend he sign the bill into law, if the bill were presented in its current form. The bill includes "unrequested" funding for capital investment grants and essential air service, contrary to reforms proposed in the FY2018 budget. The reforms looked to eliminate discretionary funding and focus on remote airports "most in need of subsidised commercial air service". [more - original PR]