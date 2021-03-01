US White house holds virtual climate change meeting with airline CEOs

US White House announced (26-Feb-2021) National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, economic adviser Brian Deese and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with over 12 airline officials to discuss climate initiatives. The White House stated officials were "optimistic to hear airline leaders share information about the industry's ongoing and future efforts to address climate change", adding the administration is committed to "building back the economy better while tackling the climate crisis". The meeting included CEOs from American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other airline officials. [more - original PR]