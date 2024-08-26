26-Aug-2024 9:50 AM
US Virgin Islands 'completely dependent' on tourism: Assistant Tourism Commissioner
US Virgin Islands' Department of Tourism Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) the US Virgin Islands is "completely dependent" on tourism. Ms Henneman said the tourism department is focused on how to sustain high levels of air traffic, including looking at airport infrastructure, properties and incentives for tour operators.