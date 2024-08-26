Loading
26-Aug-2024 9:50 AM

US Virgin Islands Assistant Tourism Commissioner: Supporting local culture important for tourism

US Virgin Islands' Department of Tourism Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (23-Aug-2024) on preserving and promoting local culture to support tourism, stating: "In order to sustain, we have to invest in our people". Ms Henneman said promotion is "not just selling a destination, it's promoting who you are as a people".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More