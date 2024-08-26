26-Aug-2024 9:50 AM
US Virgin Islands Assistant Tourism Commissioner: Supporting local culture important for tourism
US Virgin Islands' Department of Tourism Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (23-Aug-2024) on preserving and promoting local culture to support tourism, stating: "In order to sustain, we have to invest in our people". Ms Henneman said promotion is "not just selling a destination, it's promoting who you are as a people".