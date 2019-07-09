US unions urge US DoT Secretary to ensure safety, oversight of foreign repair stations

Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS), International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) and the Transportation Trades Department (TTD) issued (26-Jun-2019) a letter to US Department of Transportation (US DoT) Secretary Elaine L Chao, requesting steps be taken to ensure safety and proper oversight of foreign repair stations which work on US aircraft. The unions urged Ms Chao to implement three directives from Congress regarding drug and alcohol testing, security screening for safety sensitive personnel and risk based oversight at foreign aircraft repair stations. The unions noted these directives are "now years overdue", adding the existing two tiered safety system has "glaring regulatory loopholes" and "runs counter to the standards the flying public expects and that Congress has mandated". The unions stated: "It is now past time for DoT to issue these rules and prioritise the safety of our aviation system". [more - original PR]