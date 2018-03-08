US, UK, Australia, Spain and NZ become inaugural members of Global Air Traffic Controllers Alliance

US' National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) announced (06-Mar-2018) a new partnership with aviation safety and ATC unions based in Canada, the UK, Australia, Spain, and New Zealand, named the Global Air Traffic Controllers Alliance. The partnership includes NATCA, UK's Prospect union ATC branch, Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association, Civil Air Traffic Control Australia and Spain's Union Sindical de Controladores Aereos. NATCA said the new association "strengthens ties and establishes a collective voice to speak on a range of subjects". [more - original PR]