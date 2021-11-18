Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2021

US TSA: US airports will handle around 20m pax during Thanksgiving holiday travel period

US TSA projected (17-Nov-2021) US airports will handle around 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period between 19-Nov-2021 and 28-Nov-2021. TSA administrator David Pekoske said the federal agency is anticipating that travel "may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday", owing to increasing vaccination rates and "greater confidence in healthy travel". Mr Pekoske added: "We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it's equally important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for the most efficient checkpoint experience". [more - original PR]

