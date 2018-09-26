US TSA to test perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence technologies at Miami Airport

Miami International Airport announced (25-Sep-2018) it has been selected by US TSA as one of only two test sites for emerging perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence technologies that have been developed and tested in other high risk transportation and public area venues. The technologies are estimated to cost approximately USD5 million. TSA plans to send a survey team to visit to the airport by mid Nov-2018 to assess the potential scope and direction of the project. [more - original PR]