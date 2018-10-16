US TSA releases roadmap for expanding biometric technology

US TSA released (15-Oct-2018) 'TSA Biometrics Roadmap for Aviation Security and the Passenger Experience', outlining the agency's plan to expand the use of biometric technology. The roadmap focuses on four main goals: 1) partnering with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on biometrics for international travelers; 2) using biometrics provided by TSA Pre✓ members to enhance the travel experience; 3) expanding biometrics to additional domestic travellers; and 4) developing the infrastructure for biometric technology. US TSA confirmed it is already carrying out these objectives through "smart investments and collaborative partnerships". US TSA said it hopes to reduce the need for physical forms of identification by developing systems that use facial images and fingerprints to verify passengers' identity. [more - original PR]