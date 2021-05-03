US TSA extends face mask requirement across US transport networks

US TSA extended (30-Apr-2021) the face mask requirement for individuals across all US transportation networks, including at airports and onboard commercial aircraft, from 11-May-2021 to 13-Sep-2021. US TSA executive assistant administrator for security operations Darby LaJoye stated: "Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate the need for these directives and recognise the significant level of compliance thus far". [more - original PR]