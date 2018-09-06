US TSA: Eliminating funding for LEO reimbursement programme was a 'tough choice'

US TSA Administrator David Pekoske commented (05-Sep-2018) on the agency's proposal to discontinue funding for the law enforcement officer (LEO) reimbursement programme, stating the decision came down to "limited budgets and tough choices". He said: "These are very difficult choices that we had to make but it does not in any way, shape or form signal anything but strong support for these programs". He added that there are "existing capabilities" at the local and state level to assume the responsibilities for law enforcement presence at US airports. [more - original PR]