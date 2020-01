US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there is "no question that the Boeing situation is going to slow down the GDP numbers", estimating the 737 MAX crisis "could impact GDP as much as 50 basis points this year" (Fox News 12-Jan-2020). Secretary Mnuchin said the expectation for GDP growth for 2020 has been 2.5% to 3%, and it "may be closer to 2.5 because of the adjustment of the Boeing numbers".