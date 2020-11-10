US Treasury increases loan agreement for United Airlines Holdings to USD7.2bn

United Airlines Holdings and United Airlines entered (09-Nov-2020) a restatement agreement with the US Treasury, regarding the loan and guarantee agreement dated 28-Sep-2020. The amended credit agreement provides for a term loan facility increase of USD1.99 billion to USD7.16 billion. Obligations under the amended credit agreement are secured by liens on certain route authorities and certain related slots, gate leaseholds and other assets. Term loan facility commitments will be further increased by up to USD340 million if United pledges certain Boeing 777-300ERs and certain flight simulators, and satisfies certain conditions, prior to 04-Dec-2020. United will issue warrants to the Treasury for the purchase of up to approximately 22.73 million shares of common stock if it borrows the USD7.16 billion term loan facility in full, or it will issue warrants for the purchase of up to approximately 23.81 million common stock shares if it borrows the USD7.5 billion term loan facility in full. Warrants will have a strike price of USD31.50 per share. [more - original PR]