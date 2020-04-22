Become a CAPA Member
22-Apr-2020 9:11 AM

US Treasury finalises PSP agreements with six major airlines, disburses USD2.9bn in initial payments

US Department of the Treasury announced (20-Apr-2020) the completion of Payroll Support Program (PSP) agreements with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air. Effective 20-Apr-2020, the Treasury disbursed USD2.9 billion in initial payments to approved applicants, including two major airlines and 54 smaller passenger carriers. Further payments will be made on a rolling basis. Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways and SkyWest Airlines have indicated plans to participate in the PSP. [more - original PR]

