US Treasury closes loans with seven US airlines for financial aid under CARES Act

US Department of the Treasury announced (30-Sep-2020) the closure of loans to Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and United Airlines under the CARES Act. Subject to conditions and documentation, the Treasury anticipates the initial loan amounts will increase as some major airlines determine not to move forward with loans from the Treasury, as a result of available financing in private markets. Subsequent reallocation of funds will be subject to a loan concentration limit of USD7.5 billion per passenger carrier. Additionally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged the US Congress to "extend the Payroll Support Program so we can continue to support aviation industry workers as our economy reopens and we continue on the path to recovery". [more - original PR]