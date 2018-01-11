US Travel Association: Int'l visitor spending down in 2017

US Travel Association stated (10-Jan-2018) international travellers to the US spent 3.3% less year-on-year through to Nov-2017, translating to a loss of USD4.6 billion. The association said a "troubling data trend" continues for the travel industry, with "fresh data" indicating the US has been falling behind the rest of the world in competing for lucrative overseas travellers since before President Trump took office. President and CEO Roger Dow said: "For our country to have any hope of closing the trade gap, international inbound travel must perform, simple as that". [more - original PR]