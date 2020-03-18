US Travel Association: Reduced travel demand will inflict USD809bn toll on US economy

US Travel Association projected (17-Mar-2020) the effects of reduced travel demand resulting from the coronavirus will negatively impact the US economy by USD809 billion, resulting in the loss of 4.6 million US jobs related to travel in 2020. US Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow stated: "Without aggressive and immediate disaster relief steps, the recovery phase is going to be much longer and more difficult, and the lower rungs of the economic ladder are going to feel the worst of it". Analysis conducted by the association produced the following findings:

18 million fewer travellers to visit the US in 2020, compared to 2019, with international visits expected to decline at least 23%;

US expected to lose USD355 billion in travel spending in 2020, with the effects on the international market likely to produce double the impact of 9/11;

Estimated losses for just the travel industry are enough to push the US into a recession that would last for at least three quarters, with the lowest point occurring in 2Q2020;

Nearly double the unemployment rate, due to the loss of 4.6 million travel related jobs.

Mr Dow urged the administration to consider USD150 billion in relief for the travel sector, and advised they establish a travel workforce stabilisation fund and an emergency liquidity facility for travel businesses, as well as bring about the optimisation and modification of SBA loan programmes to support small businesses. [more - original PR]