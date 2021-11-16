US Travel Association projects domestic leisure spending to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022

US Travel Association released (15-Nov-2021) its biannual forecast, reporting the following:

domestic leisure travel spending is projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and beyond; US domestic business travel spending is projected to reach 76% of 2019 levels in 2022 and is not expected to fully recover until 2024;

US international inbound travel spending is projected to reach 72% of 2019 levels in 2022 and is not expected to fully recover until 2024 or 2025.

The association highlighted several policy actions to accelerate the travel industry's recovery, including a full reopening and resumption of visitor visa processing at US embassies and consulates, the adequate resourcing of US Customs and Border Protection and US TSA officers, enacting temporary tax credits to restore demand for in-person professional meetings and events and the passage of the Restoring Brand USA Act, which would provide emergency relief funding to national destination marketing organisation Brand USA. [more - original PR]