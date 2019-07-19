US Travel Association: Open Skies agreements do not harm American businesses

US Travel Association EVP for public affairs and policy Tori Barnes issued (18-Jul-2019) a statement regarding the White House's meeting with multiple major US airline CEOs, reportedly regarding Open Skies aviation agreements. Mr Barnes stated: "We have closely scrutinised Open Skies agreements and we simply do not agree that they are doing any harm to American businesses—on the contrary, our research shows immense benefits to the US economy, jobs base and exports, and considerable harm if Open Skies is tampered with". He added, with the exception of the "Big Three", the "entirety" of the US travel and tourism industry and the rest of the aviation industry "strongly supports keeping Open Skies intact". [more - original PR]