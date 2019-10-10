Become a CAPA Member
10-Oct-2019

US Travel Association: Inbound travel expected to decline further during next six months

US Travel Association reported (08-Oct-2019) travel to and within the US increased 3% year-on-year in Aug-2019. Highlights are as follows:

  • Domestic market: Grew 3.4%. The domestic leisure travel segment expanded 4%, while the domestic business travel segment grew 1.2%. The business segment is expected to expand by 1.6% during the next six months. The Leading Travel Index (LTI) projects domestic travel growth will flatten to 1.8% during the next six months;
  • International market: Inbound travel was flat. The LTI projects the segment will decline 0.6% during the next six months, due to trade tensions and the strength of the dollar.

US Travel Association SVP of research David Huether stated: "While the travel engine is not firing on all cylinders, the overall pace of travel through the first eight months of this year is solid". [more - original PR]

