US Transportation Secretary announces American Airlines/Qantas JV approval

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elain L Chao announced (19-Jul-2019) the DoT issued its final approval for the American Airlines and Qantas Airways JV between the US and Australia/New Zealand. The approval represents the first complete review of an airline JV, with the addition of conditions to protect competition. The carriers are expected to commence coordinating their planning, pricing, sales and frequent flyer activities to offer passengers a single proposition on trans Pacific services, with new options and customer service enhancements. The DoT granted the airlines antitrust immunity for alliance agreements covering air transportation between North America and Australasia. Key details include:

The immunity for alliance agreements must be implemented within six months of approval from the date of the final order;

After six years and six months to the date of the final order, the carriers are to submit a self assessment to the Director of the Office of Aviation Analysis as well as submit progress reports annually.

Qantas to report full itinerary origin-destination survey of airline passenger traffic for all itineraries that include a US destination;

Carriers are to obtain prior approval if they choose to hold out service under a common name or use common brands;

Joint applications are to provide support for new entrants operating their own aircraft on a nonstop basis in the US to Australia and/or US to New Zealand market, under the same conditions as codeshare partners who are not immunised;

Carriers must withdraw or remain withdrawn from IATA tariff coordination activities that discuss any proposed through fares, rates, or charges applicable between the US and countries of whose airline has been immunised.