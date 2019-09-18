US Transportation and Infrastructure Committee invites Boeing CEO to appear at 737 MAX hearing

US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio formally invited (17-Sep-2019) Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief engineer John Hamilton to appear before the full committee for a hearing on the Boeing 737 MAX to be held on 30-Oct-2019. As previously reported by CAPA, chair DeFazio and Subcommittee on Aviation chair Rick Larsen Larsen sent a formal request to Mr Muilenburg on 12-Sep-2019 to make several Boeing employees available for interviews with committee staff. [more - original PR]