US to raise import tariff on Airbus aircraft to 15% from mid-Mar-2020

US Trade Representative issued (14-Feb-2020) a notice it is increasing the additional duty rate imposed on aircraft imported from the EU from 10% to 15%, effective 18-Mar-2020, as well as making certain other minor modifications. The US has issued a notice of formal adjustments to its WTO authorised retaliation action over EU subsidies to Airbus for large commercial aircraft production. The initial retaliation was implemented on 18-Oct-2019. The WTO authorised the US to take countermeasures on USD7.5 billion in goods after a victory in its unfair trade practices case against the EU, France, Germany, Spain and the UK. [more - original PR]