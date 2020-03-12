US suspends travel from Europe from 13-Mar-2020

US President Donald Trump announced (11-Mar-2020) the suspension of entry into the US of all foreign travellers who were physically present in the Schengen Area during the 14 days prior to their intended entry into the US, due to the potential for transmission of coronavirus. The proclamation will remain in effect from 00:00 on 13-Mar-2020 until terminated by Mr Trump. Mr Trump commented: "The free flow of commerce between the United States and the Schengen Area countries remains an economic priority for the United States, and I remain committed to facilitating trade between our nations". Mr Trump said restrictions will be "adjusted subject to conditions on the ground" and exemptions will be available for US citizens "who have undergone appropriate screenings" (New York Times/BBC, 12-Mar-2020). Mr Trump also stated the regulations will apply to "trade and cargo" and "various other things as we get approval". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]