US Senators introduce Safety is Not for Sale Act

US Senator Edward Markey introduced (11-Apr-2019) the Safety is Not for Sale Act, in accordance with eight other US Senators. The legislation requires airlines adopt additional aircraft safety features and ensures all safety enhancing equipment that is not required be offered or provided to airlines with no additional charge. Senator Markey noted aviation safety "cannot be a luxury that is bought and sold for an extra fee, but a standard part of our fleets, engrained in every bolt, sensor, and line of code on an aircraft". The legislation comes after two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed in 2019. Senator Markey noted optional safety features on these aircraft "could have saved 346 lives". [more - original PR]