US Senators introduce legislation to support hydrogen in aviation

US Senators Jon Ossoff and Lindsey Graham introduced (09-Jun-2023) the Hydrogen Aviation Development Act, legislation which would make hydrogen energy expenses eligible under federal aviation grant programmes to advance the development of hydrogen as a source of alternative fuel for the aviation industry. The lawmakers also introduced the Hydrogen Aviation Strategy Act, legislation which would commission a new joint study between the US FAA and the US Department of Energy to:

Establish hydrogen aviation policies and goals;

Study the potential benefits of hydrogen aviation;

Establish a new advisory committee with NASA, aerospace industry representatives, aviation suppliers, hydrogen producers, airlines and other participants to advise federal agencies.

The bills are supported by Delta Air Lines, LanzaJet, Universal Hydrogen, ZeroAvia, Georgia Tech, Hyundai and The Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association. [more - original PR]