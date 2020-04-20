US Senators estimate US airlines 'could be holding onto over USD10bn' in cash refunds

US Senators Markey, Blumenthal, Warren and Harris estimated (17-Apr-2020) US airlines "could be holding onto over USD10 billion" in cash refunds from customers who have cancelled tickets due to the coronavirus. The Senators urged airlines to "end their anti-consumer policies and offer real refunds during this emergency", stating: "The ongoing pandemic is placing enormous financial strain on millions of Americans...we are absolutely outraged that so few airlines are willing to offer real cash refunds to consumers who must cancel their tickets". Findings from the Senators' investigation include discoveries that only Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines are offering refunds to passengers who voluntarily and proactively cancel their tickets during the coronavirus crisis. [more - original PR]