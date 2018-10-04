US Senate passes FAA 'Reauthorisation Act of 2018'
US Senators John Thune and Bill Nelson, US National Air Transportation Association (NATA), Airlines for America (A4A), American Airlines, Association of Flight Attendants, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA AFL-CIO, Transport Workers Union of America AFL-CIO, General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Aeronautical Repair Station Association, Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, National Association of State Aviation Officials, US Transportation Security Administration and National Air Traffic Controllers Association separately commended (03-Oct-2018) the US Senate for passing the US FAA 'Reauthorisation Act of 2018' on 03-Oct-2018. The five year, bipartisan bill was passed by a vote of 93 to six and will go to the President's desk for signing before the 07-Oct-2018 deadline. The legislation is arranged to modernise airport infrastructure, improve passenger service, streamline and reform FAA certification and regulatory processes, enhance aviation safety, promote safe and efficient integration of unmanned aircraft systems and recognise benefits of taking action before a catastrophe occurs, as previously reported by CAPA. The bill also provides for disaster assistance. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V] [more - original PR - VI] [more - original PR - VII] [more - original PR - VIII] [more - original PR - IX] [more - original PR - X] [more - original PR - XI] [more - original PR - XII] [more - original PR - XIII] [more - original PR - XIV]