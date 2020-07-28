US Senate introduces legislation covering additional funding for FAA and EAS operations

US Senate appropriations committee chairman Richard Shelby introduced (27-Jul-2020) legislation on 27-Jul-2020 containing USD306 billion in emergency appropriations to aid families and businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation includes USD10.15 billion for the Department of Transportation, including the following:

Airport Improvement Program: USD10 billion to maintain operations at airports, which are facing "a record drop in passengers"; Essential Air Service (EAS): USD75 million to maintain existing air services to rural communities. The funding is necessary to offset the reduction in overflight fees that help fund the EAS programme;

US FAA operations: USD50 million for administrative costs. [more - original PR]