US senate committee releases US FAA investigation report

US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released (18-Dec-2020) the Committee's investigation report on the US FAA, launched in Apr-2019. The investigation was launch weeks after the second of two crashes of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, when the Committee began receiving information from whistleblowers disclosing numerous concerns related to aviation safety. Significant findings from the report include:

FAA senior managers have not been held accountable for failure to develop and deliver adequate training in flight standards, despite repeated findings of deficiencies over several decades;

The FAA continues to retaliate against whistleblowers instead of welcoming their disclosures in the interest of safety;

The Department of Transportation (DOT) Office of General Counsel failed to produce relevant documents requested by chairman Wicker;

The FAA repeatedly permitted Southwest Airlines to continue operating dozens of aircraft in an unknown airworthiness condition for several years. These flights put millions of passengers at risk;

During 737 MAX recertification testing, Boeing inappropriately influenced FAA human factor simulator testing of pilot reaction times involving a Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) failure;

FAA senior leaders may have obstructed a DOT Office of the Inspector General review of the 737 MAX crashes. [more - original PR]