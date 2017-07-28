28-Jul-2017 1:10 PM
US Senate Committee on Appropriations approves FY2018 THUD appropriations bill
US Senate Committee on Appropriations approved (27-Jul-2017) the FY2018 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD), and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill by a vote of 31-0. As previously reported by CAPA, the bill allocated USD19.5 billion in discretionary appropriations for the US Department of Transportation - 978 million above the FY2017 enacted level, and USD16.720 billion in budgetary resources for the US FAA - USD313 million more than the FY2017 enacted level and USD594 million more than the Trump Administration's budget request. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III] [more - original PR - IV] [more - original PR - V] [more - original PR - VI] [more - original PR - VII]