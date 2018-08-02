US Senate approves USD17.7bn four-bill package, includes FAA budgetary resources

NATA welcomed (01-Aug-2018) the US Senate approving four-bill "minibus" spending package (H.R. 6147), including S. 3023, the FY2019 Transportation Appropriations bill. The legislation provides USD17.7 billion in total budgetary resources for the US FAA to fund the modernisation of ATC in FY2019. NATA president Martin Hiller said: "The legislation supports the continued development and implementation of NextGen programs, dedicating USD1 billion to the effort, and also provides USD750 million in additional funding for airport improvements. Funding for these key initiatives will provide the FAA and industry the resources needed to maintain our status as the world leader in aviation safety and complexity". [more - original PR]