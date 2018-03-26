US Senate approves FY2018 omnibus spending package with additional USD1bn for airport projects

US Senate voted (23-Mar-2018) 65-32 to pass a FY2018 omnibus spending package that will fund the US Government through to 30-Sep-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, the FY2018 omnibus includes an additional USD1 billion for airport infrastructure projects, USD165 million for the contract tower and contract tower cost share programmes and extends aviation programmes and excise taxes through 30-Sep-2018. The Department of Homeland Security title of the omnibus includes USD45 million for the US TSA Law Enforcement Officer Reimbursement Programme and rejects a White House proposal that would have shifted exit lane staffing responsibility to airports. [more - original PR]