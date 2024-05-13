US Senate approves bipartisan US FAA Reauthorisation Act

US Senate approved (09-May-2024) the new bipartisan US FAA Reauthorisation Act, reauthorising the US FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for five years until 2028. The legislation authorises more than USD105 billion in FAA funding, as follows:

USD66.7 billion for FAA operations to fund safety programmes and enable the hiring, retraining and retention of safety critical staff, including air traffic controllers and engineers;

USD17.8 billion for FAA facilities and equipment to fund the modernisation of key technologies and systems, maintaining aviation safety;

USD19.4 billion for FAA airport infrastructure improvement grants, supporting more than 3300 airports nationwide to meet demand and integrate emerging technologies;

USD1.6 billion for FAA research, engineering and development.

The bill also authorises USD738 million in appropriations for the NTSB. The legislation was introduced in Jun-2023. [more - original PR]