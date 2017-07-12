US Senate advances FAA Reauthorization Act of 2017
US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee chairman John Thune confirmed the Senate voted unanimously to advance the US FAA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (S.1405), just before the 04-Jul-2017 recess (Government Executive, 10-Jul-2017). Commenting on companion legislation proposed by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Bill Shuster, which includes provisions to corporatise ATC functionality of the FAA, Mr Thune said: "To be clear, I remain open minded about the idea of moving FAA's ATC function into a not for profit non-governmental body, but I also appreciate that sincerely held concerns exist... So I hope and expect that we'll consider this proposal more fully as this bill advances beyond committee". Senate Commerce Committee ranking Democrat and senior senator from Florida Bill Nelson added: "No matter what is occurring in the House and no matter how hard various interests press, it is clear that those who support the privatization of a national asset, our airspace system - the support is not there in this committee or in the Senate".