19-May-2020 4:05 PM

US Representatives introduce bipartisan Airport Infrastructure Resources Security Act

US Representatives Marc Veasey and Ron Wright introduced (18-May-2020) the bipartisan Airport Infrastructure Resources (AIR) Security Act. The AIR Security Act would prohibit federal airport improvement funds from being used to purchase passenger boarding bridges from companies that have violated intellectual property rights and threaten the national security of the US. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]

