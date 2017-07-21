US House passes DHS Authorisation Act of 2017

US House of Representatives passed (20-Jul-2017) "The DHS Authorization Act of 2017" (H.R. 2825) with a vote of 386 to 41, marking the first time the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been reauthorised since its official authorisation 15 years ago. The bill covers all components of the DHS, including the US TSA and US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). Highlights include:

Eliminates the Department's Section 872 authority which allows DHS to reorganise without Congressional approval;

Removes the Secretary's authority to appoint Assistant Secretaries without Congressional approval;

Authorises US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the first time;

Reauthorises the Federal Emergency Management Agency, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, US TSA, and the US Secret Service for the first time since those agencies were originally authorised by Congress;

Requires the US Secret Service Director to be confirmed by the Senate;

Reestablishes a five year term for the TSA Administrator;

Requires the TSA Administrator to develop a plan and timeline to reduce the number of senior executive service positions by 20%;

Implements cargo security best practices, while expanding the use of cargo screening canines and adapting to evolving threats to cargo security;

Improves airport access controls, employee vetting, perimeter security, and insider threat mitigation efforts and expands the use of explosive detection K-9 teams;

Enhances standard operating procedures at airport checkpoints and international standards for aviation security, including higher standards for airport emergency response;

Expands TSA's use of advanced technologies, including biometrics, explosives detection canines, and next generation explosives detection technology;

Directs DHS to better integrate requirements, operations and increasing information and data sharing across all trusted traveller programmes. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]